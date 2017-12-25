Ajay Devgn's Maiden Marathi Production Titled Aapla Manus

: Ajay Devgn on Sunday announced the title of his maiden Marathi production venture as Aapla Manus. The actor-filmmaker said he fell in love with the Marathi language after marrying actress Kajol.Directed by Satish Rajwade, Aapla Manus will feature Nana Patekar, Sumeet Raghavan and Irawati Harshe."I have completed 25 years in the film industry. Every time I have done a new film and a new character, but the relationship with you all is still the same," Ajay said in a video that he posted on Twitter on Sunday."Similarly, I have a relation with Maharashtra since my birth. I have always had respect for Marathi language, but after marrying Kajol, I got in love with the language."Because of this culture, Marathi cinema has its own following. To join this industry, I am coming up with my first Marathi film 'Aapla Manus'," he added.Alongside the video, Ajay wrote: "Happy to announce my first ever Marathi film venture -- ‘Aapla Manus', releasing on February 9, 2018."During the shooting of the film in May, Ajay shared a photograph on Instagram in which Kajol was seen giving the clap on the first day of the shoot.