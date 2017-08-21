Notice from the legal counsel of Mr.Ajithkumar @SureshChandraa pic.twitter.com/W361rbv261 — Done Channel (@DoneChannel1) August 19, 2017

In a statement that Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar released over the weekend, he explicitly mentioned that he does not have accounts on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. He also stated that, unlike other stars, he refrains from endorsing official fan clubs.The statement that has been issued by Ajith’s counsels (they assist him in legal issues) include copies of the notice in both English and Tamil, and was shared by the legal firm on its official Twitter handle.“Our client does not have any official page or account on any social media platforms, especially on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. However, there are a few unauthorized self-proclaimed individuals, groups and associations, passing off their personal views and opinions on social and political issues under the guise and likeness of our client, through the unauthorised use of our client's name and image,” the statement read.The statement also mentions an apology from Ajith for having hurt sentiments, unknowingly. "Such persons misusing our client's name have also been trolling members of the film industry, journalists, critics and other individuals. While it is important to identify such miscreants and hold them accountable, our client unconditionally apologises for any hurt or harm caused," it further stated.In 2015, Ajith made headlines when his fans fumed after singer Chinmayi Sripada shared a meme that featured 'Thala' (Ajith popularly is referred to by that name). Ajith’s fans were quick to troll the singer with tweets.