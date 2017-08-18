Ajith's Charisma is Mind-Blowing: Dhanush
Actor Dhanush appreciates southern star Ajith in his upcoming film Vivegam.
Mumbai: Actor Dhanush has praised southern star Ajith, saying his charisma in the upcoming film Vivegam is mind blowing.
"Amazing Vivegam trailer. Ajith sir's charisma is mind blowing. Can't wait. Max rage," Dhanush tweeted on Thursday.
Directed by Siva, Vivegam also features Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan.
Directed by Siva, the film marks his third consecutive collaboration with Ajith after Veerama and Vedalam.
In the film, predominantly shot in some exotic locations in Europe, Ajith is tipped to be playing a secret agent.
It the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist.
Produced by Satyajothi Films, the movie has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Amazing #vivegam trailer. Ajith Sir's charisma is mind blowing. Can't wait. Max rage— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 17, 2017
