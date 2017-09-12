Ajji To Compete At Busan Film Fest

: Filmmaker Devashish Makhijas Hindi film Ajji has been selected to compete at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in its New Currents section.Backed by Yoodlee Films, Ajji is a dark take on the classic fairytale, Red Riding Hood. It tells the story of a nine-year-old girl, who is denied justice from the society and later her 65-year-old grandmother takes brutal revenge."It is not every day that you find your vision being selected from amongst thousands to be one of the 10 films in the New Currents competition at BIFF and to be judged by a jury headed by none other than Oliver Stone," Makhija said in a statement."Countless renowned filmmakers and actors as well as important figures from film industries and festivals around the world visit the port city of Busan every year, to celebrate this dynamic festival. I feel fortunate to be counted amongst these select few," he added.Ajji features actors like Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Smita Tambe.Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama, said: "When you make cinema on themes which others have not dared to delve into, one goes ahead with it simply because of the unflinching belief that we have on the subject, and the passion of the filmmaker."And when a prestigious international body like BIFF honours you with an invitation to compete in the festival with our very first Hindi release -- Ajji, your belief gets endorsed. We are extremely happy that Ajji will have its world premiere at Busan."BIFF is scheduled to be held October 12-21.