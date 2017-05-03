X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Attends National Awards Gala With Wife Twinkle Khanna, Son Aarav

News18.com

Updated: May 3, 2017, 6:54 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Akshay Kumar Attends National Awards Gala With Wife Twinkle Khanna, Son Aarav
Image: Akshay Kumar/ official Twitter account

Agreed, Akshay Kumar who is known as Khiladi Kumar, is most revered for his acting prowess and martial arts skills. But there is more to the star than his incredible acting potential. The star is also popular for his style statement. Akshay, who has often experimented with his looks, made sure his style statement while attending the National Awards ceremony in Delhi today was well received by his fans too. Akshay opted for a black bandh gala with a fuchsia pink pocket square.

Wife Twinkle looked gorgeous as she decided to sport a traditional look in a silk checkered saree.

Last month, Akshay was named the Best Actor for his performance in the crime thriller Rustom, loosely based on the commander K.M. Nanavati case. However, the choice by the jury — led by filmmaker Priyadarshan — was criticised by a cross-section of people.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 6:44 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.