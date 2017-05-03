Agreed, Akshay Kumar who is known as Khiladi Kumar, is most revered for his acting prowess and martial arts skills. But there is more to the star than his incredible acting potential. The star is also popular for his style statement. Akshay, who has often experimented with his looks, made sure his style statement while attending the National Awards ceremony in Delhi today was well received by his fans too. Akshay opted for a black bandh gala with a fuchsia pink pocket square.

Wife Twinkle looked gorgeous as she decided to sport a traditional look in a silk checkered saree.

An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

Last month, Akshay was named the Best Actor for his performance in the crime thriller Rustom, loosely based on the commander K.M. Nanavati case. However, the choice by the jury — led by filmmaker Priyadarshan — was criticised by a cross-section of people.