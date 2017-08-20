Today is a special day & I really want to thank our audiences tht laughed&cried with us.Believed in us&gave us Love ❤️#toiletekpremkatha 1/2 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) August 19, 2017

: Hindi film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which attempts to spread the message of eradicating open defecation in an entertaining vein, surpassed the Rs 100 crore on the eighth day since its release in India, its makers said on Saturday.Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher in key roles."Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha crosses Rs 100 crore," said a statement issued on behalf of the film's makers.The movie, which hit the screens on August 11, minted Rs 100.05 crore till Friday.Its success has - in Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's words - helped the box office to break free from constipation after big ticket films like Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to elicit the expected response.Bhumi, who plays the role of a woman who demands a toilet in her husband's house, is ecstatic."Today is a special day and I really want to thank our audiences tht laughed and cried with us, believed in us and gave us love. Shree sir, thank you for choosing me to be your Jaya and making this film.You truly are amazing," she tweeted.Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also takes forward Akshay's golden run at the box office after his entertainers Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom and Jolly LLB 2.According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay Kumar's eighth Rs 100 crore grosser... The second highest after Salman Khan (11 Rs 100 crore grossers)."Meanwhile, Twinkle posted on social media a beach selfie and in the backdrop is a man relieving himself. The accompanying tongue-in-cheek caption -- true to MrsFunnybones' style -- read: "Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Part 2' #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet."