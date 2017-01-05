Akshay Kumar has condemned the Bengaluru molestation that took place on New Year’s eve and called it a shameful incident. Kumar posted a video message on his Twitter page and stated how his blood curdled in anger when he saw the footage that was being played on various TV Channels.

“As a father of a daughter, I would say, that a society which can’t give women the respect that they deserve doesn’t deserve to be called a civilized society,”

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2017

Kumar, who is known to be an expert in martial arts, also gave advice to women about learning a few simple techniques of self-defense for their safety. “The most unfortunate part is that certain people feel they have the authority to justify such incidents by blaming women and their way of dressing,” added the actor.

Akshay Kumar is the recent Bollywood celebrity who has strongly criticized the Bengaluru molestation case. Earlier Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan and others had condemned the incident and slammed politicians who had blamed women for the incident.