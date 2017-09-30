GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Feels an Actor Is Nothing Without Comedy

The actor will be seen as super judge on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'.

Updated:September 30, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Feels an Actor Is Nothing Without Comedy
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Along with action, Akshay Kumar is also known for his comic timing and the Bollywood star says an actor is nothing without comedy.

"Comedy is an art of which imitation and roast are a part of. It's always about the way you perceive the art that makes a difference. I am of the opinion that an actor is nothing without comedy," Akshay said in a statement.

"I have been in so many movies where comedy has been an essential element," he added.

The actor will be seen as super judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which airs today.

Talking about the show, he said: "I would love for the contestants on the show to make fun of me. I think I would enjoy it thoroughly."

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which will be aired on Star Plus starting from Saturday, will also feature comedians Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal as mentors.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES