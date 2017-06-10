Akshay Kumar is on a Dream Run: Vishal Bhardwaj
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is looking forward to the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says the National Award winning actor has been on a "dream run" in the industry.
"The title itself is just so intriguing. I can't wait to see the trailer. Congratulations to KriArj (banner) on its involvement in this unique kind of cinema. They are surely creating a niche for themselves in the industry with the kind of films they are producing.
"Best wishes to Akshay Kumar, who is on a dream run, hitting them out of the park with every release. I'm sure this one will not be any different," Bhardwaj said in a statement.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. It will reportedly have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign as its base subject, and has a satirical flavour within a love story.
The film highlights the importance of sanitation conditions in India, with emphasis on the reduction of open defecation in public areas, especially in the rural areas of the country.
Live TV
Photogallery
Recommended For You
- Composure is the Key Word for Do-or-die Matches, Says Virat Kohli
- OnePlus 5 Design With Dual-Camera Setup Revealed, to Launch on June 22
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Rains This Monsoon – Tips and Tricks
- When Jagga Ranbir and Jughead Katrina Fit Themselves in a Selfie Frame
- French Open 2017 Live Updates, Final: Simona Halep vs Jelena Ostapenko