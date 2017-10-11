Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Unite For a Film Based On The Battle Of Saragarhi

Mega film announcement coming up....watch this space!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 10, 2017

In what comes as an exciting news for Bollywood buffs, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar have joined hands for a film based on the battle of Saragarhi.Titled Kesari, the film will be directed by Anurag Shah and will star Akshay as the protagonist.Karan took to Twitter to share the news. "Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold!!! @akshaykumar #KESARI #holi2019," he wrote.To amp up the excitement, the filmmaker sent out a pre-announcement tweet saying, "Mega film announcement coming up....watch this space!!!"Akshay, too, shared the news and wrote, "A film I'm extremely excited about.. personally and emotionally... #Kesari releasing Holi 2019."The film is slated for a Holi release in 2019.