GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Unite For a Film Based On The Battle Of Saragarhi

An exciting collaboration for Bollywood buffs.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2017, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In what comes as an exciting news for Bollywood buffs, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar have joined hands for a film based on the battle of Saragarhi.

Titled Kesari, the film will be directed by Anurag Shah and will star Akshay as the protagonist.

Karan took to Twitter to share the news. "Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold!!! @akshaykumar #KESARI #holi2019," he wrote.




To amp up the excitement, the filmmaker sent out a pre-announcement tweet saying, "Mega film announcement coming up....watch this space!!!"




Akshay, too, shared the news and wrote, "A film I'm extremely excited about.. personally and emotionally... #Kesari releasing Holi 2019."




The film is slated for a Holi release in 2019.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Forgotten Poll Promises: Amethi's Plight of Being a VIP Constituency

Forgotten Poll Promises: Amethi's Plight of Being a VIP Constituency

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES