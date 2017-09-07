GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Akshay Kumar Makes The Great Indian Laughter Challenge's Mentors Take Workshops

Akshay Kumar will be seen as a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with three mentors Zakir Khan , Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2017, 5:56 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who will be seen as a judge on the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has urged the three mentors of the show to undergo workshops.

The show features Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal as the three mentors.

Mallika said in a statement: "Yes, we're taking workshops being conducted by theatre experts, which is great for me as I come from a stage background. At the end of the day, it's about making them better and not about criticising or evaluating."

The Star Plus reality show is introducing various challenges to make this an interesting journey for the contestants as well as for the viewers.

Akshay is personally involved in the show and is keeping a tab on the developments, show's unit said in a statement.

