Akshay Kumar Meets PM Narendra Modi, Tells Him About His Film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

There is a valid reason for actor Akshay Kumar to be super elated. Well, last week, President Pranab Mukherjee honoured him with Best Actor Award for his performance in Rustom at the National Film Awards 2017 ceremony. And, today, Akshay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. During his latest meeting with PM Modi, Akshay discussed the idea that his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with.

Akshay was also quick to share a photo with PM Modi on his official Twitter page.

“Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.’ His smile at just the title made my day!,” the actor’s tweet read.

The film, which also features actor Bhumi Pednekar, is a satire based on Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan— an initiative by the Indian government to ensure people are made aware of sanitation conditions in India.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie delves deeper into the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story. Modi has been campaigning for the need for toilets in every home for better health and sanitation.