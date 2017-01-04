Hoping For a Good Film: Akshay Kumar On Working With Karan Johar, Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is being cast as the lead in Karan Johar and Salman Khans co-production, hopes the project is going to be a "very good one".

Akshay spoke about the newly announced film here on Tuesday.

He told the media: "I am very excited to be a part of the film, and (I am) hoping that a very good film is going to be made."

The news about the upcoming project was announced by Akshay, Karan and Salman via their social media handles on Monday night. They said they are joining forces for a "special film".

"Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018," Karan tweeted.

Salman is also looking forward to the film, which will release in 2018.