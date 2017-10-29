Akshay Kumar's Padman to Release on Republic Day

Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day - 26th January, 2018! pic.twitter.com/hcEcJPO6Up — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 29, 2017

: National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar's Padman, an upcoming Hindi film that focuses on menstruation and women's health, will release on the Republic Day next year. Akshay took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release date.Alongside the film's poster, Akshay wrote: "Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, Padman this Republic Day - January 26, 2018."Inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village, Padman also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.The film has been written and directed by R. Balki.