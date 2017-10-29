GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Akshay Kumar's Padman to Release on Republic Day

Akshay took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release date.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2017, 1:28 PM IST
Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar's Padman, an upcoming Hindi film that focuses on menstruation and women's health, will release on the Republic Day next year. Akshay took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release date.

Alongside the film's poster, Akshay wrote: "Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, Padman this Republic Day - January 26, 2018."




Inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village, Padman also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

The film has been written and directed by R. Balki.


