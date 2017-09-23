GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Miss Choreographer Chinni Prakash On TV Show

Akshay Kumar will be judging the upcoming show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

IANS

Updated:September 23, 2017, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Miss Choreographer Chinni Prakash On TV Show
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reminisced their Main Khiladi Tu Anadi days on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and took everyone by surprise through their impromptu gig on the title track of the 1994 film. Akshay said they were missing choreographer Chinni Prakash on the TV show.

Akshay and Saif reunited onscreen after a long time and decided to perform on the title track of the film.

After the performance Akshay said on stage: "I hope you guys liked this. But I have to say that we (Saif and I) really miss Chinni Prakashji today. He was the choreographer of the original song when we shot it years ago and today had he been here, this performance would've been so much better."

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which will be aired on Star Plus starting from September 30, will feature Akshay as the Super Judge, while comedians Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal will be seen as mentors.

Saif appeared on the show to promote this forthcoming film Chef.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES