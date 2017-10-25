Akshay Kumar Shares First Photo of Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma's Baby Girl

One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel 😁 pic.twitter.com/fLEwUtHNzD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for! 💝 A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

When Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma got married, it was Akshay Kumar who first received the invite and unveiled the card on social media. In fact, Akshay played the cupid for the much-in-love couple and was also the best man at their wedding. And now when the couple has been blessed with a baby girl, it's Akshay again, who shared her first photograph with the world.While Asin made the first announcement, Akshay took to Twitter to share the first photograph as he went to shower his blessings on the newborn."One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel," he wrote alongside the photograph.Asin had taken to social media to share the big news with her fans and well-wishers. She wrote, "Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!"Asin, who has worked in films like Ghajini and Khiladi 786, married Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.