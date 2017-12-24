Happiness Is... meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0 😉 pic.twitter.com/geGFyH1h72 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 24, 2017

Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help's son here in Cape Town. Everyone's favourite in the house,he's blessed with an infectious spirit😁 pic.twitter.com/5cietThAO2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 30, 2016

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently on a holiday in Cape Town with their kids Aarav and Nitara. And while the four of them are enjoying a gala family time, Akshay's daughter Nitara had the opportunity to connect with an old friend of hers Valentino.Akshay took to Twitter to share a photograph of the two and captioned it as, "Happiness Is... meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0."For the uninitiated ones, Akshay had introduced Valentino, his house help's son, with a photograph in 2016 wherein he had called him "everyone's favourite.""Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help's son here in Cape Town. Everyone's favourite in the house,he's blessed with an infectious spirit," he had written alongside a selfie with Valentino.The family was spotted leaving for Cape Town on Saturday evening.On the professional front, Akshay will next be seen in R Balki's Padman, alongside Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.