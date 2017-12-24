Akshay Kumar Shares Photo of Nitara Catching Up With 'Old Friend' Valentino In Cape Town
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are vacationing in Cape Town with their kids Aarav and Nitara.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently on a holiday in Cape Town with their kids Aarav and Nitara. And while the four of them are enjoying a gala family time, Akshay's daughter Nitara had the opportunity to connect with an old friend of hers Valentino.
Akshay took to Twitter to share a photograph of the two and captioned it as, "Happiness Is... meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0."
For the uninitiated ones, Akshay had introduced Valentino, his house help's son, with a photograph in 2016 wherein he had called him "everyone's favourite."
"Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help's son here in Cape Town. Everyone's favourite in the house,he's blessed with an infectious spirit," he had written alongside a selfie with Valentino.
The family was spotted leaving for Cape Town on Saturday evening.
On the professional front, Akshay will next be seen in R Balki's Padman, alongside Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.
Happiness Is... meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0 😉 pic.twitter.com/geGFyH1h72— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 24, 2017
Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help's son here in Cape Town. Everyone's favourite in the house,he's blessed with an infectious spirit😁 pic.twitter.com/5cietThAO2— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 30, 2016
