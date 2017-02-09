Akshay Kumar, Sidhrath Malhotra, Arshad Warsi Attend Jolly LLB 2 Special Screening

After much controversy over the portrayal of Indian Judiciary system and with four fresh cuts ordered by High Court, Jolly LLB 2 is ready for its release this week. The sequel of 2013 sleeper hit, Jolly LLB 2 , stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Quereshi. A screening of the film was recently organised at the Yashraj Studios.

Film's leading man Akshay Kumar attended the screening with his son Aarav Kumar.

Sidharth Malhotra was also snapped entering the screening venue. The young actor shares a great equation with Kumar after both the actors shared screen-space in Brothers.

Arshad Warsi, the lead in the original Jolly LLB was also invited for the special screening.

Huma Qureshi also turned by for the screening. This is Huma's big project after a very long time.

Akshay's close friend and filmmaker Sajid Khan was also amongst the attendees.

Sonu Sood was also present.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom drama which satirises the notion of the Indian legal system, the story follows Jagdishwar Mishra (Kumar), a lawyer who fights a case against the ruthless and powerful lawyer Sachin Mathur (Kapoor).