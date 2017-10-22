Akshay Kumar's Special Diwali Gift to Families of Martyrs Will Make You Respect Him Even More
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: The Diwali festival has become merrier for families of 103 slain policemen and army personnel in Maharashtra, courtesy an initiative by a senior IPS officer and actor Akshar Kumar, with the latter contributing over Rs 25 lakh for the cause.
"We made a list of martyred policemen and military/ paramilitary personnel who were from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune rural and Solapur rural region. When Akshay Kumar got to know of this initiative, he also decided to join," Kolhapur range IGP, Vishwas Nangre Patil said.
"Akshay Kumar sent a cheque of Rs 25,000 and a signed letter to each of the families which we delivered," the senior IPS officer told PTI.
"We are happy that our initiative has made the Diwali of the martyrs' families sweeter," he said.
In the letter, Akshay Kumar has lauded the sacrifice made by the martyrs for the country.
"I am aware that you must be recalling their lovely memories during Diwali. The tragedy that has befallen your family is immense and I pray to god that you overcome this tragedy with fortitude and usher in the new year," the actor wrote.
"I wish to offer sweets and a small gift for the children to buy books. I request you to accept them," he added.
