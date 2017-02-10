»
Akshay Kumar Thanks Arshad Warsi For Making It to Jolly LLB 2 Screening

Press Trust Of India

First published: February 10, 2017, 8:30 AM IST | Updated: 19 hours ago
Image: Twitter/ Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is grateful to Arshad Warsi as he finally made it to the screening of Jolly LLB 2.

The 49-year-old actor, who plays advocate Jagdishwar Mishra AKA Jolly in the film, took to Twitter to give a shout-out to Warsi.

"And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2. Thank you so much @ArshadWarsi for all your support for #JollyLLB2. So glad u made it to the screening," tweeted Kumar, alongside a picture of both of them at the show.

To which Warsi tweeted that he had a great time with the actor and he did a great job with the character.

"It's always a pleasure meeting you @akshaykumar & you make a fantastic Jolly," wrote Warsi.

Warsi played the titular character in the first installment of the film and passed on the baton to Kumar for the sequel.

In recent interviews with the media, Kumar said he did not have to work hard on his character as Warsi had already made "quite a few things easy for him" by doing a great job in the first movie.

The Subhash Kapoor film releases today.

