1-min read

Akshay Kumar To Anil Kapoor: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Good Fortune for Fans on Dhanteras

Here's what the celebrities had to say.

IANS

Updated:October 17, 2017, 5:31 PM IST
Image: File photos of Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor
Mumbai: From Sridevi to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities extended wishes for good health, wealth and happiness to their fans on Dhanteras on Tuesday.

Here's what the celebrities had to say:

Shekhar Kapur: Light up ur homes to guide in the Wisdom of Sita and Lord Ram. But not pollute their journey. Dhanteras, right to breathe, pollution-free Diwali.




Shankar Mahadevan: Shimmer with silver, shine with gold and dazzle like platinum! May Goddess Laxmi bless all.




Akshay Kumar: May Goddess Laxmi bless you and your family with abundance of good fortune, love and happiness.




Anil Kapoor: May Goddess Laxmi bless your home and business this Dhanteras with an abundance of wealth and prosperity!




Sridevi: Wishing all of you a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.




