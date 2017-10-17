Akshay Kumar To Anil Kapoor: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Good Fortune for Fans on Dhanteras
Here's what the celebrities had to say.
Image: File photos of Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor
Mumbai: From Sridevi to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrities extended wishes for good health, wealth and happiness to their fans on Dhanteras on Tuesday.
Here's what the celebrities had to say:
Shekhar Kapur: Light up ur homes to guide in the Wisdom of Sita and Lord Ram. But not pollute their journey. Dhanteras, right to breathe, pollution-free Diwali.
Light up ur homes to guide in the Wisdom of Sita and Lord Ram. But not pollute their journey. #Dhanteras #Right2Breathe #PollutionFreeDiwali— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 17, 2017
Shankar Mahadevan: Shimmer with silver, shine with gold and dazzle like platinum! May Goddess Laxmi bless all.
Shimmer with silver; Shine with gold & dazzle like platinum! May Goddess Laxmi bless all. Happy #Dhanteras 🙏🏻#DilWaliDiwali Video out soon💥 pic.twitter.com/o29JBQJHSd— Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) October 17, 2017
Akshay Kumar: May Goddess Laxmi bless you and your family with abundance of good fortune, love and happiness.
May Goddess Laxmi bless you and your family with abundance of good fortune, love and happiness. Happy #Dhanteras 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qNYcSTQLy0— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 17, 2017
Anil Kapoor: May Goddess Laxmi bless your home and business this Dhanteras with an abundance of wealth and prosperity!
May goddess Laxmi bless your home & business this #Dhanteras with an abundance of wealth & prosperity! #HappyDhanteras— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2017
Sridevi: Wishing all of you a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.
Wishing all of you a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras. #Dhanteras— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) October 17, 2017
