It's that time of the year when everything becomes prettier and shinier as festivities begin to unfold. As we gear up to celebrate the festival of Christmas, Bollywood celebrities have already extended their best wishes and some of them have even shared their joyous moments on social media. While some are celebrating with friends and extended family, others have jetted off for vacations.Anushka Sharma, who is all set to throw a grand reception with husband Virat Kohli on Tuesday, wished her fans and loved ones. "May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!," wrote the newly-wed.Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who are currently vacationing in Cape Town with their kids Aarav and Nitara, decided to ring in the festival in a quintessential Bollywood style. Twinkle shared a video of them dancing around a Christmas tree on Twitter and wrote, "When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe."Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif attended Karan Johar's Christmas party and shared a wonderful photo on Instagram. While Alia captioned the photo as, "merry with katy," Katrina shared the same photo and wrote, "Merry christmassssss."Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Tiger Zinda Hai, shared a video snippet with the team including Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar. He wrote, "Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya ..."Bollywood actor Varan Dhawan decided to spend the eve with the children at St. Catherine of Siena school and orphanage.Preity Zinta, too, spent the eve with children wrapping up presents. She shared an adorable video wishing her fans and loved ones and wrote, "Wish you all a Happy Christmas with loads of love, peace & happiness. #happychristmas #goodenoughfamily #happyholidays #sasuraldiaries."An elated Dia Mirza shared a boomerang video on the occasion and wrote, "Happy Christmas and Happy Holidays!!! #2017"