Akshay Kumar Visits Golden Temple, Feels Surreal

A chance visit to the Golden Temple,listening to the gurbani & watching the world go by.Only word that comes to mind now:SURREAL #blessed pic.twitter.com/wRKXBaJXkT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2017

: Away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai and from the humdrum of movie shootings and promotions, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says a visit to the Golden Temple here left him feeling surreal."A chance visit to the Golden Temple, listening to the Gurbani and watching the world go by. The only word that comes to mind now: SURREAL. #blessed," Akshay posted on Twitter on Tuesday.Accompanying his post was an image in which he is seen sitting by the 'Sarovar' under the night sky and looking at the glisten Golden Temple, a religious place which attracts several people from all across every day.The actor has been on a career roll with films like Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He will be seen on the small screen with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and on the movie front, he has PadMan and Gold lined up.