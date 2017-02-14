Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 Inching Towards Rs 100 Crores?

If there is one actor who without a Khan surname manages to create a storm at the box office every time his film releases, it is Akshay Kumar. With multiple releases lined up every year, Akshay Kumar manages to rake in the moolah with great openings making both producers and the audience happy.

His films may or may not be rich in content always but Akshay Kumar’s films always find an audience and are known to be commercial entertainers. He regularly experiments with content driven cinema and has proved time and again that he can perform given a good role.

His latest Jolly LLB2 has already earned 57.72 crores in India alone within the first four days of its release. A comic-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film highlights the inadequate judicial system that many a times fails to give justice on time to a victim and his family. A sequel of 2013’s critically acclaimed film Jolly LLB, the film got good response and earned Rs 13.2 crores in the first day itself. The film has become Akshay Kumar’s fourth highest opening weekend grosser after Housefull 3, Brothers and Singh Is Bliing.

In the past, several of Akshay Kumar’s films have witnessed bumper openings. Singh Is Bliing remains Akshay Kumar highest opening film ever which earned Rs 20.16 crore in the first day itself. Housefull 3, Brothers and Rowdy Rathore all earned a little over Rs 15 crores on the first day. Interestingly, while a lot of Kumar’s film have seen good first day collections, the earnings have dropped in the later days ultimately.

In case of Jolly LLB 2, positive reviews have helped the film in attracting crowds over the weekend. While films like Airlift, Rustom and Baby have garnered good opening day collection due to its strategic release dates (They all released on national holidays), Jolly LLB 2’s release did not coincide with any holiday and hence its collection is even more heartening.

With the next big release (Rangoon) lined up for 24th February, Subhash Kapoor’s new film has a good chance to earn more money in the coming days. Positive reviews have been coming from all quarters for Akshay’s new film and looks like Jolly LLB 2 is soon going to be heading towards Rs 100 crore club.

Although just the beginning, but 2017 is proving to be a good year with Kaabil and Raees both earning more than Rs 200 crores at the Box Office in the first month itself and Kumar’s film inching towards the esteemed club. The earnings of these films have also now rasied the bar for other big releases in the first quarter of the month which include Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Phillauri.