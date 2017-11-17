Akshay Kumar's Tip To Actors: Always Keep Your Goals in Front of You

: Actor Akshay Kumar gave a suggestion to an aspiring actor while shooting for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.Before commencing shooting of the Star Plus show, Akshay interacts with the audience. While doing so, he met a fan who was a waiter and plans on becoming an actor, read a statement.He reminded Akshay of his struggling days. The actor then told the young man: "Always keep your goals in front of you. When I was a waiter back in Bangkok, I used to keep a picture of actress Sridevi, actors Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan in front of me while working.""That time I knew I always wanted to become an actor and this helped me work in the direction of achieving my dream. Today, I can proudly say that I have worked and been associated with all three of them in some way or the other."