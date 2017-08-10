GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Akshay Oberoi Wasn't Finalized For Role in Aishwarya-starrer

Akshay Oberoi will be soon seen in Akshat Verma's 'Kaalakaandi' where he will play actor-producer Saif Ali Khan's character's brother.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
Credit: Akshay Oberoi's Official Instagram Account
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Oberoi says it would have been an honour to work with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Fanney Khan, but unfortunately he wasn't finalized for the role.

Contrary to reports that suggested that he has declined a film with Aishwarya, who once dated Akshay's cousin and actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, the Gurgaon actor said in a statement: "Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film? It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh Sir.

"Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted but unfortunately I wasn't the one who was finalized for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but may be next time," added Akshay. The film also stars Anil Kapoor.

Akshay will be soon seen in Akshat Verma's Kaalakaandi, where he will play actor-producer Saif Ali Khan's character's brother.
