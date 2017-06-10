Aladdin Director Is Keen To Cast Tom Hardy

Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hardy is reportedly being approached for the role of Jafar in the live-action remake of Aladdin.

The 39-year-old actor could be part of the project after the project's director Guy Ritchie reached out to him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Guy is a huge fan of Tom's work and securing him would be a major coup. There have been conversations and, although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change, he's certainly one of Guy's favoured choices."

Ritchie may secure the Mad Max star, but he may be forced to come up with a back-up plan as Hardy's schedule might not allow it.

"It just depends on schedules and whether he'll be able to sign up," said another source.

Meanwhile, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is in talks to play Princess Jasmine.

"Aladdin" will start in Britain.