Alan Thicke Died Due to Ruptured Aorta, States Death Certificate

Los Angeles: Actor Alan Thicke died because of a ruptured aorta, states his official death certificate. He died on December 14 at age 69.

Thicke, known for playing a quintessential father on television of the 1980s, died of a "ruptured aorta" and a "standard type A aortic dissection", according to the certificate, reports people.com.

It states that Thicke died minutes after his aorta ruptured.

Last week, the Canadian citizen complained of chest pain while playing hockey with his youngest son at Pickwick Gardens skating rink in Burbank, California. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, Thicke had died.

Thicke remained a consistent presence on TV in recent years with guest appearances on "This Is Us" and "Fuller House." He also starred on the Pop reality series Unusually Thicke, which focused on his personal life.

As an actor, he was best known for Growing Pains, the family comedy show that aired from 1985 to 1992. Thicke played Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist and patriarch of a Long Island family.

Actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Candace Cameron Bure and Leah Remini mourned the actor's demise.