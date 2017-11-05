Alec Baldwin Takes A Break From Twitter

: Actor Alec Baldwin has decided to take some time off from Twitter following the backlash over his recent remarks regarding women settling sexual harassment suits in the context of Harvey Weinstein.The 59-year-old actor took to the microblogging site to make the announcement."It is with some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this TWITTER account for a period of and in the current climate... It was never my intention, in my public statements, to 'blame the victim' in the many sexual assault cases that have emerged recently."I simply posited that the settlement of such cases certainly delayed justice, though I am fully aware that those settlements were entered into with the understanding that settlement is wise, intimidated into believing so," Baldwin wrote.He added that his heart goes out to all the victims of sexual assault and that his foundation will continue to post on the topic of its work with the arts and environment.The actor faced backlash over comments regarding settlements that he made during an interview with PBS NewsHour, in which he pointed out that when women settle sexual harassment suits and are silenced in the process through NDAs, "the course of change" is delayed.