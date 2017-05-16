Ali Abbas Zafar Lauds Hollywood's Action Director Tom Struthers

Abu Dhabi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has appreciated Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and his team for coordinating stunts for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Struthers has worked as a stunt coordinator in popular Hollywood films like Batman Begins, Inception, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

"End of first big action schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, great work by Tom Struthers and team. It's heating up slowly," Zafar posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. The film's team is shooting here on a 65-day schedule.

Salman and Katrina have previously worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Partner.