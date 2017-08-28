GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Ali Abbas Zafar Nervous About Tiger Zinda Hai Climax Sequence

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar reveals that Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has heavy duty climax. Ali Zafar is nervous and excited to shoot it.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 7:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ali Abbas Zafar Nervous About Tiger Zinda Hai Climax Sequence
Image: Ek Tha Tiger still
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar says he is nervous as well as excited to shoot a "heavy duty climax" sequence for Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

"Last 22 days to go Tiger Zinda Hai, heavy duty climax action to begin from tomorrow. Nervous and excitement," Zafar tweeted on Sunday.



The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It also features actress Katrina Kaif.

Ek Tha Tiger centered on the life of an agent of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy from ISI (Katrina) during an investigation and how Tiger's ideology and principles change over time.

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have locked Christmas 2017 for the release of the film. The team of Tiger Zinda Hai has shot in scenic locales of Austria and Abu Dhabi.

Zafar didn't mention the location where the climax scenes will be shot.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.