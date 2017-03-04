Ali Fazal All Set to Make a Comeback on Stage After Wrapping Fukrey Returns

Ali Fazal made his acting debut live on stage as a theatre actor and was exactly on stage where his acting was seen by Rajkumar Hirani's assistant and Ali was cast in 3 Idiots. Since then there has been no looking back for this young dynamic actor who is climbing the steps of fame with great vigour.

Ali was recently seen shooting for the final schedule of Fukrey Returns and even took to social media announcing the wrap of his film and now its heard that he will soon resume shooting the final few days of shoot for his major Hollywood lead film.

Amidst the two packed schedules, Ali will be making a brief appearance on stage in a play titled Crab which is produced by QTP and is part of the Writers Block this year. Set to be performed in 3 cities starting from Chennai, Ali will be seen in this drama essaying the role of Rocky. The play explores entangled relationships in today's age as four individuals are stuck to each other in a situation. The play has been written Ram Ramatham and Argya Lahiri. Despite his busy schedule Ali who had committed to the play ensured he rehearsed the play during the shoot of Fukrey and before he commences the final schedule of Victoria and Abdul he will be doing the three shows of the play in India.

Speaking about it, Ali said, "I was kicked to have the opportunity to be on stage. Last I did theatre was White Rabbit Red Rabbit which was exhilarating and I couldn't be more honoured to have performed a play of that stature. I had some time in between shoot on Fukrey and Victoria and Abdul and Crab was an exciting play I wanted to be a part of. Everyone from production to my director to co-actors, everybody is extremely grounded and such a talented bunch. Doing theatre amidst all the work kind of reinstates a sense of great confidence in an actor which I cherish a lot. Looking for to be performing the play and hoping everyone likes what we have put together. It's an interesting play that takes on the plight of entangled relationships in today's day and age given in a situation where these 4 central characters are stuck to each other and I play the part of Rocky."