Ali Fazal Being Trained By Aamir Khan's Dangal Fitness Coach For Mirzapur

Having featured in films like Fukrey and Happy Bhaag Jaayegi among others, Ali Fazal has carved a niche for himself. The actor, who was last seen in Victoria and Abdul, is currently undergoing a transformation for his upcoming web series, Mirzapur. Directed by Karan Anshuman, the crime drama will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel banner.Ali, who will be playing an intense gangster, is gearing up to get a rough physical appearance. To meet the character's requirements, the actor continued to work out even during his international tour while attending the premieres of his last film.“Ali has been working out rigorously in the West as well. He was juggling between Victoria and Abdul promotions and his preparation for the character. He was working out 4 hours a day and after coming back to India, he continued to work out under the guidance of Rakesh Udiyar who is a very well-known celebrity fitness trainer. Udiyar has also trained Aamir Khan in Dangal," informed a source close to Ali.The source further added, “Ali is from Lucknow, which is known for its food but due to his strict diet, he had to sacrifice on some of the eatables. He is supposed to intake proteins every 2 hours. At the beginning, it was a little difficult for him but then he managed and is still following the same.”The crime drama also stars Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey besides the actor.