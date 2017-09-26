Ali Fazal Discusses Films With Oscar-Nominated Actress Jessica Chastain, Sam Rockwell
Not only did Fazal hang out with Chastain and Rockwell, but also exchanged words on cinema.
Not only did Fazal hang out with Chastain and Rockwell, but also exchanged words on cinema.
Ali Fazal is making sure that he keeps his fans updated on his every move - from his upcoming film Victoria and Abdul with Hollywood icon Judi Dench to his new found love in actress Richa Chadha. And this time, his fans have every reason to get excited because he met Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell, known for working in international films such as Lawn Dogs, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Matchstick Men.
Not only did Fazal hang out with Chastain and Rockwell, but also exchanged their thoughts on cinema.
Sharing the glimpse of his conversation with the two, Fazal said, "We were together where Jessica was promoting Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game, while Sam Rockwell was there with Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. We hadn't seen each other's projects but they knew about Victoria & Abdul and were excited about it."
The trio met at a recent gathering and talked about their respective upcoming films over lunch.
The actor has been traveling with the cast of the Victoria and Abdul across the world and meeting some of the best talents around the globe at the various film festivals.
"They told me to have fun as, obviously, it's my first time here, which they said I will always remember. It was sweet", Ali, who's making his big lead debut with the film, was told by Chastain and Rockwell.
Victoria and Abdul will arrive in Indian cinemas on October 6.
Not only did Fazal hang out with Chastain and Rockwell, but also exchanged their thoughts on cinema.
Sharing the glimpse of his conversation with the two, Fazal said, "We were together where Jessica was promoting Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game, while Sam Rockwell was there with Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. We hadn't seen each other's projects but they knew about Victoria & Abdul and were excited about it."
The trio met at a recent gathering and talked about their respective upcoming films over lunch.
The actor has been traveling with the cast of the Victoria and Abdul across the world and meeting some of the best talents around the globe at the various film festivals.
"They told me to have fun as, obviously, it's my first time here, which they said I will always remember. It was sweet", Ali, who's making his big lead debut with the film, was told by Chastain and Rockwell.
Victoria and Abdul will arrive in Indian cinemas on October 6.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JioPhone First Impressions Video Review
- David Warner Thanks Indian Fans for Love & Constant Support
- On Dev Anand's 94th Birth Anniversary, Let's Celebrate 10 Of His Best Acts
- SRK, Aishwarya, Salman: Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Flies
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival