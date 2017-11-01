GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ali Fazal Done With Benares Schedule for Mirzapur

He will be seen playing a gangster in the series, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2017, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ali Fazal Done With Benares Schedule for Mirzapur
He will be seen playing a gangster in the series, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
Varanasi: Actor Ali Fazal has wrapped up the Benares schedule for his part in the web series Mirzapur. After having an "amazing experience" here, he is now geared up for the Mumbai schedule.

"Benares is a surreal city. The place is full of heritage and culture and to shoot there and absorb everything from there, was an amazing experience. The first schedule has been nothing short of thrilling and now we are all geared up for the second schedule in November which will soon commence in Mumbai," Ali said in a statement.

He will be seen playing a gangster in the series, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The gangster drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES