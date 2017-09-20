Ali Fazal Elated with Victoria And Abdul's Response in UK

Historical drama Victoria and Abdul starring Dame Judi Dench and Bollywood heartthrob Ali Fazal debuted in 10 territories over the weekend, grossing $4.7m. The UK territory alone garnered $2.6m, enough for it to earn second place at the UK Box Office.Victoria and Abdul were this week’s highest new entry as it recorded director Stephen Frears best ever UK debut. Universal’s biopic marched to a healthy $2.6m from its ambitious 607 sites. The film is now expected to achieve should achieve good midweek results too. This would be the highest box office collection record of a Hollywood film with an Indian star cast as the lead in a titular role. Actor Ali Fazal has all the reasons to celebrate and triumph over his achievement being an International star now.Actor Ali Fazal is happy that his Hollywood film Victoria & Abdul, has had a good start at the UK box office.Many cinema managers had been counting the days until the release of Victoria & Abdul", according to British daily The Guardian, which claims the film has begun with a decent 1.85 million pounds ($2.5 million) from 605 cinemas, grabbing the second spot on the box office list after 'It'.Ali said in a statement: "I just can't believe we above such wonderful movies. Movies with people I love and their work is a genius. The box office is a different ballgame I suppose. So I guess I am happy. We are topping the charts after 'It'."Directed by Stephen Frears, the historical drama is based on a book by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.The film should achieve decent midweek results too given its older-skewing audience, said ScreenDaily.com.