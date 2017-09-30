Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Begin Filming Mirzapur In Varanasi
Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi have begun shooting for the web series Mirzapur in Varanasi
Image: A still from Masaan
Mumbai: Actors Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi have begun shooting for the web series Mirzapur in Varanasi.
It's a gangster drama that has a rural setting with northern India as its background.
"It has been a busy year for me and I am pretty happy about it. I am geared up and excited to start shooting with this talented team of Mirzapur," Ali said in a statement.
The series has been produced by Excel Entertainment.
Shweta expressed her excitement on working with Ali on the project.
"I adore Ali. I've known him for a few years now. We met at Prithvi (Theatre) and even did a play together. I was absolutely thrilled when I got to know that he is going to be a part of Mirzapur. I couldn't be happier with the casting of our series," said Shweta.
All episodes of Mirzapur, which is being made for Amazon Prime Video, will be shot in Uttar Pradesh.
