Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Unite For Farhan Akhtar's Web Series Mirzapur

In what comes as an interesting news for movie buffs, Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi are joining hands for Karan Anshuman's crime drama Mirzapur.Set in a rural landscape, the series is being produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel banner.While Ali will play a fiery gangster, Shweta will essay the role of a confident Mirzapur girl.In a statement, Shweta explained, “In Mirzapur, I play the character Golu Gupta, the younger sister whose world lies in books. She’s a confident girl from Mirzapur who believes in living and doing things her way. Straightforward and honest, she doesn’t mince her words while talking.”The series is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.