1-min read

Ali Fazal Signs Up With US Agency William Morris Endeavour

Ali Fazal has been signed on by American talent agency, William Morris Endeavour

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2017, 7:16 AM IST
A file photo of Ali Fazal.
Mumbai: After making his foray into international cinema with British film Victoria and Abdul, actor Ali Fazal has been signed on by American talent agency, William Morris Endeavour (WME).

A few months back, Ali was in the news to have bagged the opportunity to be represented by Julian Belfrage Associates in the UK, which represents some of the biggest names, including his Victoria and Abdul co-star Judi Dench, Daniel Day Lewis and Jude Law.

Speaking about it, Ali said that he is elated to have a team in America and is looking forward to a great association with them.

"I'm excited after the UK to have my own team now in the US. They represent some of the biggest names in the business and I'm looking forward to a great association.

"We have already begun the work and have already advanced conversations on the upcoming work," he said.

Touted to be the biggest talent agency in the US, WME also represents the likes of Hollywood bigwigs - Ryan Reynolds, Queen Latifah, Octavia Spencer, John Legend, Emma Stone, Damien Chazelle and Tim Burton.

In Bollywood, Ali will next be seen reprising his role in "Fukrey Returns".


