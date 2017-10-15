Ali Fazal Turns 31: Check Out How The Victoria & Abdul Star Will Ring In His Birthday

Ali Fazal’s fans must be curious to know what their favourite actor would be busy doing on his birthday. Don’t worry! News18.com has brought you an exclusive chat with the international star, who shared with us his plans for the special day, his reaction to Victoria & Abdul India opening and how he is dealing with the sudden fame he has achieved.I have a complaint to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. They both have given me such a tight schedule that I don’t think I’d be able to celebrate my birthday. I'm going to be working. I'll be working on Mirzapur (web series). I think she's also busy. I'm not going to be with her.I think working on birthdays has become a part of my thing. I was working on my last birthday as well. This year I'll be with a bunch of dudes with a lot of guns and doing some action sequences. So I won’t be with my friends for sure. But hopefully for Diwali I might go out and do a belated celebration.I really want to tell everyone that celebrate your birthday because it's really important. There’s a big problem with me. I can't invite people I have an OCD so my friends do it for me. I really admire those people who take out time to invite their friends to celebrate birthdays. I have always been fascinated with return gifts though.It’s that one thing that we already expected from India because it’s this British hangover we have that we can’t seem to accept anything nice happen to that whole era. The freedom struggle began much later and I’m talking about after the mutiny in India... There was racism back then there is racism now but the whole point of the film was that in the middle of all that madness while India was going through so much and the British Empire was flourishing, there was this wonderful relationship that people forgot to see.He was employed as a clerk under the British Raj. There were Indian soldiers who fought on behalf of the British army much after the film’s story. The problem is that people don’t know History properly and they just lash out because they can’t accept the fact that, ‘wo queen aur ek Indian ke saath koi achchi cheez kaise ho gayi?’I feel good. It’s a step forward for all of us and I feel very responsible and grateful. I think the world is getting smaller with Netflix and Amazon coming into India. There are going to be more chances. I’m glad that I’m a part of Victoria & Abdul. Hopefully tomorrow somebody else will be doing the film as big as mine or may be even bigger. It’s a great time for actors and directors.