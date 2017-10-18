Have Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra Split Up? These Photos Tell A Different Story
Image: Yogen Shah
Have Alia Bhatt and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra parted ways? Well, if the recent photos of the actors taken at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash are anything to go by, the rumours would prove to be baseless. While Alia looked gorgeous as she sported a traditional look, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta and white pyjamas as they headed for the bash.
But what’s difficult to ignore is their splendid mood. Yes, the stars couldn't contain their excitement as they smiled and posed for the photographers while making stylish entry at the do.
Interestingly, the stars were also seen at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday and Diwali bash at his residence in Juhu.
Agreed, both Alia and Sidharth have kept mum about their relationship, but their recurrent appearances together at events like these indicate the camaraderie they share.
Recently, rumor mill was abuzz with talk that both Alia and Sidharth had decided to part ways without any sign of resolution.
As reported by Pinkvilla, an insider had revealed a daily, "Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent. They will not get back together again.”
"Alia and Sid are avoiding each other and are not even on talking terms now. Maybe with time, they will get back to being friends, but for now, they are maintaining a distance from each other. They were having a lot of fights in the recent times. Mutually, they decided it wasn’t working out and it was better to end it," the insider had added.
While the rumours of their split took the internet by storm, Sid recently made headlines by commenting on his alleged split with Alia. “Alia and I break-up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs,” he said.
On the work front, Sidharth would is busy with Ittefaq, which also features Sonakshi Sinha. Alia is getting ready for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi which also has Vicky Kaushal in a key role.
