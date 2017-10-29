GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional As She Wraps Up Raazi Shoot

The film, produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, is based on Harinder Sikkas novel, Calling Sehmat, a thrilling saga of a spy who gave all of herself and that of her family in the service of her nation.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2017, 11:06 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhat
Mumbai: Alia Bhatt has finished the shooting of her upcoming film Raazi and the actor said she hopes the audiences will enjoy watching the movie as much as she loved working on it. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also features Vicky Kaushal.

"And we wrapped RAAZI last night... Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for so many months and then you have to let it go.

"This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world. Hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it," Alia, 24, wrote on Instagram alongside side a photo with Meghna.



Check out more pictures:

Raazi 😊

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on


#Repost @aliaabhatt with @repostapp ・・・ 11TH MAY, 2018 - RAAZI

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on


And it's a wrap 💙

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on


It's a beautiful day to leave me alone 🚺

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

