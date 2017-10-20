Alia Bhatt Hopes For a Long Journey In Bollywood

Karan Johar's directorial Student of the Year completed five years on Thursday and actress Alia Bhatt, who made her debut in Bollywood with this 2012 released film, hopes for a long journey in showbiz.Alia, daughter of ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, thanked the makers of the film and her fans on Twitter."Thank you for all the love! It's been such a journey, but hopefully it shall be a long one. So grateful. Promise to always work hard," Alia tweeed."Love you Karan Johar, my father, my friend... Thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story."And to the best boys ever! Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan (male leads of the film). So happy we started off together and were totally clueless together. Love you both," she added.Karan also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote: "Five years of Student of the Year. A film that gave me three solid life long relationships! Alia, Sidharth and Varun."