Alia Bhatt is the Undisputed Queen of No Makeup in the First Look of Raazi
With minimal makeup, a nose ring and dangling earrings, Alia looks every inch a Kashmiri beauty in the picture.
With minimal makeup, a nose ring and dangling earrings, Alia looks every inch a Kashmiri beauty in the picture.
Just a few films old, Alia Bhatt has never hesitated in stepping out of her comfort zone, courtesy her films such as Highway and Udta Punjab.The actress is yet again all set to showcase a completely different avatar in her upcoming film Raazi.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the espionage thriller features Alia in the role of a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani officer played by Vicky Kaushal. The film will arrive in cinemas on 11th May, 2018. But looks like Alia is too excited for the film as she has shared her first look from the movie already.
Alia took to Instagram to release the look which she captioned as "Six months to RAAZI!"
With minimal makeup, a nose ring and dangling earrings, Alia looks every inch a Kashmiri beauty in the picture.
Alia's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the actress' first look on his Twitter and wrote: "A journey of love, intrigue and many secrets....@meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures #6monthstoRaazi #Raazi. (sic)"
The film is based on a novel called ‘Calling Sehmat’ written by Harinder Sikka.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the espionage thriller features Alia in the role of a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani officer played by Vicky Kaushal. The film will arrive in cinemas on 11th May, 2018. But looks like Alia is too excited for the film as she has shared her first look from the movie already.
Alia took to Instagram to release the look which she captioned as "Six months to RAAZI!"
With minimal makeup, a nose ring and dangling earrings, Alia looks every inch a Kashmiri beauty in the picture.
Alia's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the actress' first look on his Twitter and wrote: "A journey of love, intrigue and many secrets....@meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures #6monthstoRaazi #Raazi. (sic)"
A journey of love,intrigue and many secrets....@meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures #6monthstoRaazi #Raazi pic.twitter.com/eONmubrGX1— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 11, 2017
The film is based on a novel called ‘Calling Sehmat’ written by Harinder Sikka.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt is the Undisputed Queen of No Makeup in the First Look of Raazi
- Women's Ashes: Perry's 213 Puts Australia on Top in Ashes Day-night Test
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Rahul Dev Tells You All About Functional Training