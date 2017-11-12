GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt is the Undisputed Queen of No Makeup in the First Look of Raazi

With minimal makeup, a nose ring and dangling earrings, Alia looks every inch a Kashmiri beauty in the picture.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2017, 2:30 PM IST
Just a few films old, Alia Bhatt has never hesitated in stepping out of her comfort zone, courtesy her films such as Highway and Udta Punjab.The actress is yet again all set to showcase a completely different avatar in her upcoming film Raazi.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the espionage thriller features Alia in the role of a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani officer played by Vicky Kaushal. The film will arrive in cinemas on 11th May, 2018. But looks like Alia is too excited for the film as she has shared her first look from the movie already.

Alia took to Instagram to release the look which she captioned as "Six months to RAAZI!"

With minimal makeup, a nose ring and dangling earrings, Alia looks every inch a Kashmiri beauty in the picture.

Six months to RAAZI!

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



Alia's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the actress' first look on his Twitter and wrote: "A journey of love, intrigue and many secrets....@meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures #6monthstoRaazi #Raazi. (sic)"




The film is based on a novel called ‘Calling Sehmat’ written by Harinder Sikka.
