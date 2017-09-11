Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Other Actors Who Prefer Profit-Sharing Deal Over Fee

Gone are the days when the maximum involvement of the actors in a movie ended with its release. Now, the young actors are more interested in the process post the release of their films. The younger generation actors are now opting for profit share considering as a fair practice and a win-win situation even for their filmmakers. The trend is not new, from Amitabh Bachchan to the Khans and Akshay Kumar, top actors of Bollywood have been practicing the suit for many years now.With the coming generation, the trend is now becoming more visible and feasible. Let’s have look on actors who are following the footstep of their senior actors and opting for profit sharing in their movies.Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting her next Raazi with actor Vicky Kaushal and directed by Meghna Gulzar. Alia has proven her versatility as an actor since her debut film Student of the Year. After that, there has been no stopping for this talented actress and most films have been a major box office success. As per the reports, Alia has turned producer with her next film Raazi and has opted for profit sharing deal without charging any fees. Well it’s not quite surprising since producing films is in her genes; coming from Bhatt clan it’s obvious to have that business mind while being creative.Actress Taapsee Pannu who started her film career working in the south opted for profit sharing deal with the makers of her recently released Telugu film Anando Brahma. The film small budget was less hence she didn’t want to burden her filmmakers with her remuneration and went on for the deal instead. Her versatility has been proven with Pink and Naam Shabana. Her next film a comic caper Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan is putting her on the charts of top actors of Bollywood. So it will not be a surprise if the actress starts opting for the same method in Bollywood films as well.Actor Ranveer Singh, who is in his sixth year in Bollywood, has preferred to work on a profit sharing model already. The actor was reported for not charging a single penny for his challenging role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Bajirao Mastani; instead, he received a part of the film's profits. He is one of the most sought after actors who can rake in big moolah for his filmmakers at the box office. Going by the money these big tickets make at the box office, this really is a smart move by the actor. Currently, the actor is busy shooting Padmavati.Kangana Ranaut who will be seen in and as Simran this year and as Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika in 2018 is on a career high. After writing dialogues for Queen and story for Simran, she plans to turn director with Teju next year. But if you thought this was it, let us assure you this is just the beginning. Kangana is all set to up her ante as an actor and is now planning to start taking profit share for her films. As per the buzz in the industry, the actress is planning to take her collaborations for films to the next level with upcoming releases in the form of profit sharing deals.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s film Jazbaa opposite Irrfan Khan, opted for a profit sharing deal for the film. The film did well at the box office and put Aishwarya back in the circuit Since it was her comeback film and she didn’t want to marginalise her fees hence went on signing the deal of profit sharing which later proved to be a smart move for the actress. Reportedly, She went on taking Rs 3 crores back home as the profit share.