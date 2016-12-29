Alia, Sonam, Anushka: 2016 Arched Bolder Onscreen Roles For Leading Ladies

Gone are the days when female actors were second fiddles in Bollywood’s top grossers, Now, they take the lead and defend the throne with utmost talent. 2016 has been a revelation – not only because female actors were out there doing what they wanted to, when they wanted to and how they wanted to, but because they took the onus on themselves and rejected roles they didn’t think justified their ideologies. They led the films on their shoulders, let the big bucks come in but at the same time contributed to the resurgence of strong female characters in Bollywood.

As the year comes to an end, we salute our leading ladies for the choices they made and the benchmarks they set this year. We bring you 10 of the boldest arcs created by women onscreen in 2016.

Alia Bhatt, Udta Punjab

Drug trafficking in Punjab is not a news but a woman standing up to it is. Alia’s portrayal of a helpless migrant worker sucked into the murky business of drugs was one of the finest performances to have come out of mainstream cinema in the recent times. She revealed as much as she concealed – whether it was her desire to be loved or her tryst with the heroin peddling land – the bolder shade underlining her character’s plight struck the right chords.

Sonam Kapoor, Neerja

Sonam played the titular role of Neerja Bhanot, a 23-year-old airline purser who lost her life saving the lives of passengers on the Pan Am Flight hijacked by Palestinian terrorists in Karachi in 1986. The valour of an ordinary girl doing an extraordinary deed comes as a breath of fresh air and probably as an inspiration to young girls out there. Sonam, in most of the critics’ views, outdid herself with her low-key and realistic performance. It’s not something usual that woman’s chronicle of service to country and humanity is brought to the screen.

Taapsee Pannu, Pink

Pink is a significant film – it makes amends to the ever-lasting Bollywood’s funda of considering stalking as romantic and a no meaning a yes. The film makes it pretty clear that ‘no is not a word but an entire sentence – no means no’. Taapsee played the role of a financially independent young woman who lives her life on her own terms. She’s just like one of us – living in a PG with her roommates, carefree when it comes to partying but bold enough to voice her opinion against unjust. Despite repeated threats, she continues to hold her ground and doesn’t succumb under society’s influence, inspiring women to speak up when things go wrong.

Vidya Balan, Kahaani 2

The first Kahaani saw Vidya as a heavily pregnant woman in search of her missing husband, the second one sees her as a helpless mother looking for her kidnapped daughter and at the same time a woman on the run for murdering and kidnapping. In both of these, there’s a presence of a strong female character which Vidya turns into a solid fleshed out character. She makes the character her own so much so that you literally start empathising with her agony.

Kareena Kapoor, Ki And Ka

Breaking the set gender stereotypes, Ki and Ka assayed the journey of a married couple wherein the wife is the bread-earner of the family and the husband a housemaker. Most of the people couldn’t come to terms with the depicted role-reversal but still accepted the film as an entertaining flick. Even though the step was a flawed one, the film and Kareena’s role as a career-driven woman deserves appreciation for coming out of the closet and taking a stand. Not just her role but even her mother’s character in the film was that of a progressive and an open-minded lady.

Aishwarya Rai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Bollywood hasn’t been open in accepting sexually-liberated woman characters vis-à-vis sexually-liberated men’s roles. But with Aishwarya as the sensuous shairaa Saba in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, comes yet another unflinching performance and yet another brownie point for women.

Sonakshi Sinha, Akira

Sonakshi Sinha stepped to claim the throne of a bonafide action star with Akira. Playing the titular role, she is seen packing a punch in its most literal sense. To a viewer’s delight, the film chronicles the journey of a little girl, who very early in life understands that submitting to any wrong-doing is not right. She stands up for herself and for others and kicks some serious butts throughout the running time.

Radhika Apte, Parched

Radhika Apte’s nuanced portrayal of an uneducated, infertile village woman Lajjo became a voice to many others. The fact that women can put an end to abuse and violence made this film and Lajjo’s character a paramount role of 2016. By opting for a role like this, Apte proved that unless women become a little more empathetic to their own kind, the real change will not come about.

Anushka Sharma, Sultan

Anushka Sharma is known as the actress who walks her talk but with this film, the actress raised a lot of eyebrows. Most of them went out and questioned her for doing a role that depicted the blatant patriarchy that exists in the society but on second thoughts, did it? Aarfa, who plays Sultan’s (Salman Khan) wife gives up her career to raise a family because she wanted to and not because the husband forced her to. While the role came under scrutiny for various such reasons, it was still a courageous choice for Anushka to accept it.

Swara Bhaskar, Nil Battey Sannata

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film depicted Swara Bhaskar in the shoes of a high-school dropout maid and single mother of a sullen young girl, Apeksha. The film goes beyond borders and proves that there’s no barrier to dreaming, not even one’s social status. Considering the fact that her role dealt with the stereotypes set for adult education, this one marks an important milestone in women empowerment.

Fatima and Saniya, Dangal

Popularly known as Dangal sisters, the two proved that there’s nothing women can’t do. While the film is centered around Mahavir Phogat’s relentless struggle to make his daughters the best wrestlers in the country, the daughters' characters create hope for women being treated at par with men, even in rural areas. The film also questions the deep-rooted thinking of Indians to have a son as an heir and takes a significant step in changing the stereotypical notions set against women.