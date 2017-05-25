Alia Bhatt To Anil Kapoor: B-town Showers Love On Karan Johar For His 45th Birthday

Bollywood director Karan Johar, who turned 45 on Thursday, is definitely in a happy place right now. The filmmaker, who is now a single parent to two kids - Yash and Roohi - ringed in his birthday last night. The likes of Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu took to varied social media platforms to wish Karan a lifetime of love and happiness.

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut in Karan's Student of The year posted a black and white photograph of the two and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most favourite person in the whole world! @karanjohar you're my friend, my father, my teacher and last but not the least you're my in-house fashion police ( the only one that matters ) hahah I don't know what I'd do without you!!! Love you karan #happybirthdaykaran."

Varun Dhawan, who too made his debut in Student Of The Year, wrote a heartfelt message for his mentor. "Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. Your the best person I know thank you for being you."

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to wish "the new father on the block" and wrote, "This year has already been amazing for you & I hope the rest of it is as well!"

Malaika Arora, too, shared a picture and wrote, "Happy bday u insanely crazy @karanjohar love n happiness always."

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi wrote, "@karanjohar salgirah mubarak Karan jeete raho khush raho."

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a collage and wrote, "Happiest birthday @karanjohar !! May the pouts always b full my friend! Lov u."

Bipasha Basu also wished Karan and wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar Wish you an amazing year filled with more of all the wonderful things in the world."