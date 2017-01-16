Sidharth Malhotra won our hearts right from his debut in Karan Johar's Student of The Year. The actor, who rings in his 32nd birthday today, celebrated the big night with all his close friends from the film fraternity. His mentor Karan Johar threw a lavish birthday party for Sidharth at his Mumbai residence. Just like any other party at Karan's residence, this too turned out to be a star-studded affair.

Alia Bhatt came along with her sister Shaheen and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to join Sidharth on his special night. The two of them are believed to share a sparkling chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who's working with him in the upcoming film Reload, also arrived in style. She recently accompanied him to the popular talk show Koffee With Karan and the two of them left viewers in splits with their spontaneous comebacks.

Another of Sidharth's closest co-star in the industry, Katrina Kaif, also made it to the party.

Filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar were also snapped while entering the venue.

Farhan Akhtar, Imran Khan, Avantika Malik also turned up to wish the actor.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra and Raveena Tandon were also present.

His Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Sonakshi Sinha, who has just wrapped up Noor schedule also attended the party.