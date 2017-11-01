Alia Bhatt to Stage a Performance at Kids Choice Awards

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will perform with children at the Kids Choice Awards (KCA).The award gala will be held in December here, read a statement from the publicist of the channel which will air the awards show."Alia performing with kids is a sweet treat for the eye to the audience. Last year's KCA clearly proved that and we can't wait to watch her this year again. Alia too is extremely excited and is prepping up for the performances while having a lot of fun with the kids on the sets," read the statement.On the film front, Alia, daughter of ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is busy with Raazi.Based on the book Calling Sehmat, Raazi is the story of a Kashmiri girl (essayed by Alia) who is married to a Pakistani army officer and is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of the army officer. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.