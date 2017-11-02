GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Spread Message of Cleanliness

IANS

Updated:November 2, 2017, 8:10 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have teamed up for an advertisement which aims to underline the importance of cleanliness.

The ad is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

Karan on Wednesday shared the link to the advertisement, directed by Punit Malhotra, on Twitter. In the video, Varun and Alia are seen playing the characters of Romeo and Juliet and they spread the message of Adar Poonawalla's Clean City Initiative.




"Our next ad with a cause! Proud of this one! Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Punit Malhotra, Adar Poonawalla. India Hoga Clean," he captioned it.

This is not the first time Alia, Varun and Karan have collaborated professionally.

The three have previously worked together in films like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
