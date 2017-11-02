Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Spread Message of Cleanliness
The ad is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.
Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have teamed up for an advertisement which aims to underline the importance of cleanliness.
The ad is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.
Karan on Wednesday shared the link to the advertisement, directed by Punit Malhotra, on Twitter. In the video, Varun and Alia are seen playing the characters of Romeo and Juliet and they spread the message of Adar Poonawalla's Clean City Initiative.
"Our next ad with a cause! Proud of this one! Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Punit Malhotra, Adar Poonawalla. India Hoga Clean," he captioned it.
This is not the first time Alia, Varun and Karan have collaborated professionally.
The three have previously worked together in films like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
The ad is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.
Karan on Wednesday shared the link to the advertisement, directed by Punit Malhotra, on Twitter. In the video, Varun and Alia are seen playing the characters of Romeo and Juliet and they spread the message of Adar Poonawalla's Clean City Initiative.
Our next ad with a cause! Proud of this one!https://t.co/zjda7GvgcG @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @punitdmalhotra @adarpoonawalla #IndiaHogaClean— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 1, 2017
"Our next ad with a cause! Proud of this one! Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Punit Malhotra, Adar Poonawalla. India Hoga Clean," he captioned it.
This is not the first time Alia, Varun and Karan have collaborated professionally.
The three have previously worked together in films like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Restaurant Hosts Indian Cricket Team Ahead of New Zealand T20I
- Victor's History Takes Stance Against Deification of Individuals, Opens Internal Debate: Director Nicolas Chevaillier
- Neymar Decks Up as Joker for Halloween Party
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign